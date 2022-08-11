China exposes its double speak at UN, blocks India’s proposal to list Pak-based terrorists

India has slammed China for placing a technical hold on the proposal on listing of Pak terrorists.

According to sources such a move by China has exposed its double standards, when it comes to global fight against terrorism. India termed China’s move as “unfortunate’’ when it put on hold the listing of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Rauf Azhar at the UN. Such politically motivated move by China in every listing case of a Pak-based terrorists has prevented the sanctions committee from playing its role.

More about Rauf Azhar

This terrorist is the younger brother of Masood Azhar and has been involved in the hijacking of IC 814 in 1999. He has also been involved in the planning and execution of several terrorists’ attacks against India including the attack on the Parliament in 2001 and also the attack on the Indian Air Force Base in 2016 in Pathankot.

In the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, India moved a proposal which was co-sponsored by the US to list Abdul Rauf Asghar in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. However, while 14 members were supportive of the listing, only China was the one country which stood out in placing the hold.

Has China done this before?

Yes. According to sources, this is not the first time China has exposed itself by obstructing the listing of terrorists in the 1267 Sanctions Committee.

India’s joint proposal with the US to list the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Abdul Rehman Makki, in the sanctions list in June was again scuttled by China. It placed on hold a joint proposal by India and the US.

Who is Makki?

He is the brain behind radicalising youth to resort to violence, planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 as well as raising funds.

Sources have said that there is irrefutable evidence for both these listing proposals by India and the US. These two individuals have already been sanctioned by the US under its domestic legislation.

What was the proposal?

At the UNSC, both India and the US had proposed a fortnight ago to sanction Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar and be subjected to global travel ban and freezing of assets.

The current development comes a day after India had slammed China at the UNSC on the “practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification”. Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj on Wednesday had said that this “must end”.

Expert view

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Ambassador Anil Trigunayat said: “India has been suffering from cross border terrorism for over four decades and it was only noticed by the western world after 9/11. Unfortunately as PM Modi said the world has not been able to agree on a single definition of terrorism.”

“It is not only Pakistan that has been harboring terrorists and helping launch attacks against India but worse is its benefactor in China which saves its terrorists like Makki and Azhar from being designated and sanctioned by the UNSC 1267 committee adopting double standards,” opines the former diplomat.

According to him, “Beijing also indirectly supports terror groups and defeats the fight against terrorism for geo political and geo strategic reasons. You can have an iron clad friendship based on internationally recognized principles and not sanctioned entities. Terrorism has no justification and the world must be on the same page if the fight against this cancer has to ensue and succeed.”