China’s attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath Singh on border stand-off

September 15, 2020 4:26 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable. Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh also said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on June 15. The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

He said in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off. Singh said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector.

“This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces. “We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable,” he said. After Singh’s statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.

