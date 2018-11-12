China showcases new laser defence weapon system capable of intercepting aerial targets

China has demonstrated a new laser defence weapon system which could intercept many kinds of aerial targets such as drones, guided bombs and mortars, official media reported Monday.

The system, demonstrated at an air show in the southern Guangdong province’s Zhuhai city, could be easily deployed on the Tibetan plateau bordering India and at the islands in the disputed South China Sea, state-run Global Times reported.

The vehicle-based laser weapon, called LW-30 laser defence weapon system, was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), one of the country’s largest missile manufacturers.

The LW-30 laser defence weapon system could use a directional-emission high-energy laser to quickly intercept many kinds of aerial targets, such as photoelectric guidance equipment, drones, guided bombs and mortars, the daily quoted CASIC statement as saying.

It features sustainable-combat, high-energy focused launch, efficient thermal management and is also capable of long-range detection and imaging, the statement said.

The system consists of a radar command communication vehicle, a laser vehicle and a support vehicle. The system can be flexibly deployed in key areas based on specific scenarios and demands.

It can complete independent operations or multiple network strikes, and can be integrated into traditional air defence weapon systems, it said.

Specifically, it can cooperate with traditional weapons such as the close-in weapon system and air-defence missiles, it said.

Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the daily that the system aims to detect and strike low, slow and small (LSS) targets, which refer to those that fly below one kms at speeds around 200 kms per hour and have a radar cross-section smaller than one square meters.

“It can detect drones and contain enemies’ tactical reconnaissance and strike aerial terror attacks,” he said.

The system could be deployed on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and South China Sea islands, he said.

Analysts said the research progress and technical status of the system are very mature, and it may soon enter into military service, the report said.

The air show has demonstrated a range of tactical weapons.

It also showed for the first-time China’s stealth fighter jet, J-20 with six missiles.