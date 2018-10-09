China selling the high end military drones to Pakistan need to be watched carefully, say experts

While the cost of deal is unknown, the Wing Loong II, is a high-end reconnaissance, strike and multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system, and has been manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company.

Talking to FE ONLINE, Jayadeva Ranade, President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, “China is a leading manufacturer of drones, and this supply to Pakistan is more for its internal security. “However, the former Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat said that, “These drones can be used for border surveillance. They can be used watching over India. There is a possibility that Pakistan can get armed drones too.”

According to LT Gen DS Hooda, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian army’s Northern Command, “The drones that China has sold to Pakistan are a significant capability enhancer. This is new Chinese UAV with major improvements in range and weapon carrying capability.” “India still does not have an armed UAV, “Hooda added.

The sale of 48 drones to Pakistan, which according to media reports is the largest defence sale by China to India’s neighbor comes soon after India and Russia inked a $ 5.5 bn deal for the S-400 missile defence system last week when President Vladmir Putin was in New Delhi for the annual summit.

While the cost of deal is unknown, the Wing Loong II, is a high-end reconnaissance, strike and multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system, and has been manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company.

This UAV had made its maiden flight in February last year, say agency reports and the system is composed of the ground station and various number of unmanned aerial vehicles. Pointing out that the US drones the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper are technologically more advanced, however their exports have been limited by Washington.

As reported by FE earlier, after having a deal to purchase Sea Guardian Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Indian Navy, New Delhi has initiated talks with the US for 100 jet-propelled Avenger Predator drones for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The estimated cost of these drones will if finalized touch $8 billion.

Though Pakistan had expressed its objections, the Trump administration has already paved the way for the Sea Guardian drones “at the highest levels” $2-bn.