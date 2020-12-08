  • MORE MARKET STATS

China says working with India for further de-escalation of border standoff

By: |
December 8, 2020 5:18 PM

The Chinese and Indian armies held the 8th round of Corps Commander-level meeting on November 6 to resolve the border standoff that erupted in early May.

"Based on the implementation of current consensus, we will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for further talks," she said."Based on the implementation of current consensus, we will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for further talks," she said. (Representative image)

China and India are working for further de-escalation of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and both sides will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for the next round of talks, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

The Chinese and Indian armies held the 8th round of Corps Commander-level meeting on November 6 to resolve the border standoff that erupted in early May.

Related News

Asked when the next round of talks will be held, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here that China and India have been in communication through diplomatic and military channels on the border issue and we are working for further de-escalation of the border situation.”

“Based on the implementation of current consensus, we will have consultations to determine specific arrangements for further talks,” she said.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded any concrete outcome yet to resolve the border standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. China says working with India for further de-escalation of border standoff
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Army Chief Gen MM Naravane leaves for UAE, Saudi Arabia
2Mumbai: Indian Navy observes 53rd Submarine Day
3Future warfare: Is Indian Army ready for the use of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Technologies?