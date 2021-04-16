China says US ‘too negative’ toward China

A top Chinese diplomat has called US policy on China “too negative,” saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation.
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said Friday that cooperation could be critically important as US President Joe Biden’s administration focuses on COVID-19 and economic recovery.
Le told The Associated Press in an interview that the two countries could tide over many difficulties by working together. He said the emphasis on competition and confrontation lacks a forward-looking spirit.
