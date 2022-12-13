scorecardresearch
China says situation ‘stable’ at border with India after clashes

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the situation at the India-China border was “generally stable”, a few days after troops from both sides clashed at the border.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing. (File photo: Reuters)

A face-off on Friday at the Tawang sector of India’s Arunachal Pradesh state resulted in injuries on both sides and India had raised the matter diplomatically with China, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

