China says it appreciates Jaishankar’s suggestions to mend Sino-India ties

By: |
January 29, 2021 3:19 PM

“We have noted Minister Jaishankar''s remarks,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here while responding to a question on the online address by Jaishankar to the 13th All India Conference of China Studies.

China on Friday said it has taken note of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar”s suggestions to mend the strained bilateral relations, saying that it appreciates his remarks which showed that New Delhi attached importance to ties with Beijing.

"Meanwhile, we stress that the boundary issue shall not be linked with the overall bilateral relations. That is an important experience we have gathered through many years" effort to keep the ties moving forward," the spokesman said.  "We hope the Indian side will work with us to properly manage the differences, promote practical cooperation and bring bilateral relations back on track," Zhao said.

“Meanwhile, we stress that the boundary issue shall not be linked with the overall bilateral relations. That is an important experience we have gathered through many years” effort to keep the ties moving forward,” the spokesman said.  “We hope the Indian side will work with us to properly manage the differences, promote practical cooperation and bring bilateral relations back on track,” Zhao said.

In his address on Thursday, Jaishankar outlined eight broad principles and three “mutuals” to mend strained ties between India and China, and said the two countries are truly at crossroads and their choices will have profound repercussions, not just for them but for the entire world.

The minister said the developments in eastern Ladakh last year brought the relationship under “exceptional stress” and India is yet to receive a credible explanation for the change in China”s stance or reasons for amassing troops in the border areas.

The two countries are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off in eastern Ladakh, but no significant headway has been made so far.

