  • MORE MARKET STATS

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly

By: |
February 18, 2021 4:28 PM

The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement.

india chinaThe Indian Army on Tuesday released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops.

China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.

On February 10, China’s Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian in a brief press release announced that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the South and North banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement.

Related News

“The relevant process is smooth on the whole. We hope that the two sides will work in concerted efforts to achieve the goal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday when asked how the disengagement process is proceeding.

“According to the consensus of our multi-round negotiations, the frontline troops have started disengagement in a synchronised and organised way on both sides,” Hua said.

“We hope the two sides will continue to observe our consensus as well as our agreements to ensure the smooth completion of the whole disengagement process,” she said.

About the timeline of the disengagement of the troops, she said, “I’m not aware of the specifics. You may ask the military”.

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a “phased, coordinated and verifiable” manner.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides.

The visuals also showed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. China says disengagement of Chinese Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air Defence and Maritime Commands with better interoperability to come later this summer; Know what experts say
2Pakistan’s plan was brilliant, but it didn’t factor India’s air power: IAF chief on Battle of Longewala
3Third Quad ministerial meeting to discuss regional, global issues