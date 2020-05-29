China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in Sino-India border standoff; says both countries does not need intervention of ‘third party’

Reacting for the first time to the US president's offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the two countries did not want the "intervention" from a third party to resolve the current military standoff.
China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff.
In a surprise move, Trump on Wednesday offered to “mediate or arbitrate” the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was “ready, willing and able” to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.
Between China and India we have existing border-related mechanisms and communication channels, Zhao told a media briefing here when asked about Trump’s offer.
We are capable of properly resolving the issues between us through dialogue and consultation. We do not need the intervention of the third party, he said.
Several areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.
India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.
The Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border, asserting that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, it said, India was deeply committed to protect its sovereignty and security.
