China reacts cautiously to Indian Navy’s new air base in Andamans

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 8:59 PM

The Indian Navy has been bolstering its presence in the Indian Ocean in view of China regularly sending warships and submarines to the region.

Indian Navy, Indian Navy new air base, Indian Navy andamans air base, INS KohassaChina has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Indian Ocean and acquired Sri Lanka’s Hambantota on 99-year lease as part of “debt diplomacy”.

The Chinese military has reacted guardedly to the Indian Navy’s move to launch a new air base in the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar islands, saying the area is part of India and it is a normal move by it to establish a military base there. The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned the new air base — INS Kohassa — in the Andaman and Nicobar islands as part of efforts to expand operational presence in the Indian Ocean where China has been increasing its military presence.

The Indian Navy has been bolstering its presence in the Indian Ocean in view of China regularly sending warships and submarines to the region. Referring to the launch of the Indian naval base, a report in official Chinese military website said on Friday that some foreign media are provoking the situation, saying India intends to “confront China”.

Also read| India-France operationalise their Logistics Support Agreement

Ding Hao, deputy director of the Asian-African Military Affairs Office of the Foreign Military Studies Department under the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) Academy of Military Sciences, said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are overseas territories of Dominion of India and that it is a normal move for the Indian military to establish military bases there.

Ding also defended China’s forays into the Indian Ocean, saying all the “going global” policy of the Chinese military are to safeguard the peace and stability of the world and safeguard China’s own overseas interests, not to threaten any country or region.

China has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Indian Ocean and acquired Sri Lanka’s Hambantota on 99-year lease as part of “debt diplomacy”. In response to India’s concerns about China’s military presence, Ding said that Beijing has always advocated enhancing strategic mutual trust with India at all levels, so it is not necessary to exaggerate Indian military use of their third naval base or Chinese Navy’s entering the Indian Ocean.

The “China threat” theory is repeatedly mentioned whenever Chinese ships appear in the Indian Ocean, the report said. He claimed that the main purpose of the Chinese navy entering the Indian Ocean is to maintain the safety of the maritime channel.

“Given that pirates are very active and Chinese ships sailing to and from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia all need to go through the Indian Ocean, the aim of the Chinese navy entering the Indian Ocean is not only for its own interests. Instead, it also aims to protect the safety of ships from all countries,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. China reacts cautiously to Indian Navy’s new air base in Andamans
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition