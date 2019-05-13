China praises Pakistani armed forces for preventing Chinese casualties in Gwadar hotel attack

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 6:27:46 PM

Three militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), armed with automatic weapons, stormed the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar on Saturday and opened random firing.

Gwadar hotel attack, pakistan terror attack, China, Pakistan, armed forces, Chinese casualty, Gwadar, newsChina praises Pakistani armed forces for preventing Chinese casualties in Gwadar hotel attack

China on Monday praised Pakistan’s security forces for their “swift action” in neutralising the terrorists who attacked a luxury hotel in Gwadar and ensured the safety of the Chinese personnel and institutions there. Three militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), armed with automatic weapons, stormed the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar on Saturday and opened random firing.

Eight persons, including four civilians, a Pakistan Navy soldier, were killed and six others were injured in the deadly attack. All three attackers were also killed by the security forces. “China strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, expresses its condolences to the victims’ families and the injured,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here while answering a question on the BLA attack.

“According to China’s understanding there are no reports of Chinese casualties. Pakistan’s security forces took swift measures to eliminate terrorists, effectively guaranteeing security and stability in Gwadar and the safety of local Chinese personnel and institutions. China appreciates this,” he said.

According to a BBC report, the BLA said that the hotel, a centrepiece of a multi-billion-dollar Chinese project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was selected in order to target Chinese and other investors. A large number of Chinese are currently working in Gwadar, the key port in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province which is being linked to China’s Xinjiang province as part of the USD 60 billion CPEC.

Reade Also| F-21 fighter jets will not be sold to any other country if we get IAF contract: Lockheed Martin

The BLA is opposing the foreign (Chinese) investments in Balochistan, saying they do not benefit the local people. Geng said “China will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts and believes that the Pakistani government and army are capable of maintaining national security and stability.”

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement condemning the attack, the spokesperson said, “We note that Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack saying that it is an attempt to undermine Pakistan’s economic prosperity and stressed that his country would not allow terrorist plots to succeed.”

Geng said that China has always supported Pakistan’s national development, and “we will continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development and the improvement of people’s livelihoods.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. China praises Pakistani armed forces for preventing Chinese casualties in Gwadar hotel attack
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition