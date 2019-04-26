China hosts summit on Belt and Road Initiative; top things to note and what India’s stand is

China is hosting the second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing. Key dignitaries, heads of state are attending the summit. The biennial summit is being held to assess the progress and development of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since the inception of the road, India has been expressing its strong reservation about the project. However, China has continued with its plan. 1. What is Belt and Road Initiative? Belt and Road Initiative is an ambitious policy envisaged by the Communist dispensation of China terming this as "21st Century Silk Road" and Chinese President Xi Jinping\u2019s \u201cProject of the Century\u201d. This is reffered as China\u2019s Marshall Plan to get more countries to join the initiative. The route will traverse through Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. 2. What is Belt and Road Forum (BRF)? The three-day Belt and Road Forum (BRF) brainstorms over the progress of Belt and Road Initiative. Around 37 Heads of State and 5,000 representatives from 150 countries are in Beijing to attend the forum. President Xi will deliver the keynote address on Friday. President Xi is also scheduled to chair a leaders' round-table on Saturday. A high-level meeting and thematic forums will also take place. The first BRF was held in 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are attending the forum. 3. India's position: Right from the beginning, India has voiced its displeasure over the development as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was included as a BRI project. India did not participate in the BRI project as the CPEC falls in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The then Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said in 2017 that connectivity projects must be pursued in a manner that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity. 4. Pakistan's stand: China has time to time called Pakistan an "all-weather ally". CPEC was even termed as the flagship project of the OBOR (One Belt, One Road). However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over Islamabad's excessive reliance on foreign debt. Major warnings have been given by Pakistan's officials over tax breaks, and undue advantage given to Chinese companies. 5. US, Japan, Germany, Russia raise concerns: China's BRI move has evoked concerns from countries like US, Japan, Germany, Russia, and Australia over the impact of this initiative on their political and economic interests. EU countries blamed BRI for hampering free trade and alleged that Chinese companies have been leveraging unfair advantage. 6. Criticism: Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi stated that during the six years since its launch, the trade volume between China and other countries part of the BRI has crossed $6 trillion. He said that a total of 82 overseas cooperative parks have been built and around 300,000 jobs have been created. However, opposition parties and civil society groups in BRI countries have criticised the move which forced several nations to rethink their positioning on the issue. 7. BRF 2017 vs BRF 2019: BRI was announced in 2013. The first BRF was held in 2017. During the first summit, China announced around 60 countries and international organizations were involved. However, China has recently said 126 countries and 29 international organizations were part of the project.