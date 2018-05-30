China develops anti-drone laser weapon for counter-terrorism operations: Report

China has showcased a laser weapon that can intercept low-altitude, slow-speed and small aerial targets including drones, with experts saying it could help police and the military in counter terrorism operations and for air defence. (Reuters)

China has showcased a laser weapon that can intercept low-altitude, slow-speed and small aerial targets including drones, with experts saying it could help police and the military in counter terrorism operations and for air defence. China’s Poly Technologies Inc displayed ‘Silent Hunter’ during the May 23-26 V International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment (KADEX 2018) in Kazakhstan. The anti-drone weapon can be deployed either by police for counter-terrorism or by the military for air defence, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told state-run Global Times.

‘Silent Hunter’ can intercept low-altitude, slow-speed and small aerial targets including drones. It’s strong anti-jamming capability, high accuracy and low cost also played to its advantage, Song said. More than 400 companies from 55 countries and regions participated in KADEX, one of the most influential weaponry exhibitions in the Central Asia region, said a statement by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence on its website. He said with technology for unmanned aircraft technology developing fast, drones are easier to obtain and are capable of carrying payloads, providing tools for criminals and terrorists to commit crimes or launch terror attacks.

‘Silent Hunter’ helps police intercept drones, the Golbal Times report said. As a tactical laser weapon, it can also be used by air defence forces whether on stationary or moving vehicles or naval vessels, Song said. During the 2016 G20 Summit in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, it was deployed to provide aerial safety, UK-based Jane’s Defence Weekly reported in February 2017. Tactical laser weapons are the focus of future weapon development of the People’s Liberation Army, Song said, adding that they will play an important role, especially in anti-missile, anti-satellite and air defences.