China continues its bullying. Stops Indian shepherds from grazing cattle along LAC

Amidst the continued standoff between the armies of India and China, last week Chinese PLA stopped Indian shepherds from grazing cattle in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh. Since there was no scuffle, or faceoff, the dispute was amicably resolved through talks at the local commander level.

Where did the incident take place?

This type of incident is nothing new between the two countries as there is no wall or barbed wires which would identify the area for those living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There has always been a dispute over the way the Indian shepherds graze their cattle in traditional pastures.

According to reports, on August 21-22, the PLA soldiers again tried to stop the Indian graziers, and the matter was resolved after the military commanders from both sides talked to resolve the matter. Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the local commanders who are at different locations along the LAC talk routinely to resolve such issues and maintain peace and tranquillity as per established protocols and norms.

Why?

In these high altitude cold deserts of Tibet plateau and Ladakh, the local tribal people who have been there for centuries graze their animals in those plains. However, for the past several decades in these pastures which fall in the Sino-Tibet region, the local people graze their cattle. And these are now being infiltrated by the Chinese spies and soldiers who come in the guise of the same shepherds.

Through these spies in the guise of local shepherds China has been carrying out its activities in the Indian Territory, and has been asserting its claim on those pastures. India is prepared to respond to these antics of China in its own language.

How?

Now the Indian Army is equipping Indian shepherds with the necessary facilities to end Chinese incursions and claims on their pastures near the LAC. Apart from electricity and roads, water is also being arranged by the government to the small villages close to the LAC. The biggest problem for the graziers is the shrinking grazing grounds due to the ongoing dispute between India and China.

How is the Indian Army helping?

It is providing security and also giving them necessary help to these shepherds to return to their traditional pastures located near the LAC. The Army is organizing medical camps for not only the shepherds but also a special camp for their animals and also providing rations during disasters. And for any medical emergency the shepherds get airlifted to local hospitals.

The Chinese bullying tactic

The Chinese side deliberately lets their cattle graze in the occupied territory and once the cattle reach the India side with their shepherds they start staying there claiming that it is their area.

However, due to these tactics, the Indian cattle with their shepherds are not allowed anywhere close to the LAC by the Indian Army. They have been directed to other pastures to avoid further disputes.