China claim on Arunachal Pradesh `outrageous’ says German Envoy

Germany on Tuesday has termed China’s transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as violation of the International Order and its claims on Arunachal Pradesh as its territory as outrageous.

In New Delhi, Germany’s new ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann at his first media interaction said that his government is fully aware of the issues at India’s northern border. “Claims of Arunachal Pradesh as its integral part by China is `outrageous’. The infringement at the border is difficult and it should not be accepted,” he said.

It has been reported earlier, though there has been disengagement at several points, both India and China have been locked in a stand-off for almost more than two years at friction points in eastern Ladakh, despite several rounds of military, diplomatic as well as political talks between the two sides.

Russia & Ukraine, China & India

Ukraine’s problem has manifold impacts on the world, he told the media persons today. In response to media queries related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the new German envoy drew a line in the context of India-China border standoff and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“One should differentiate that China does not hold 20 percent of the Indian Territory,” he said. Adding that not every town, every village in the area is being destroyed systematically.

According to the new German ambassador, India has been facing this on its northern borders every couple of years. And, “When talking to Indian colleagues, we might not agree with every line on Ukraine, the Indian side very well recognizes this violation of international law.”

He was of the view that New Delhi should understand the outrage of Europe over the Russia attack on Ukraine. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has manifold impact globally including food and energy security.

While New Delhi has abstained earlier at the UN Security Council on Ukraine, during a “procedural vote” it was for the first time last week that India voted against Russia, since the war which started in February this year. What the Indians voted against was Russia’s proposal to prevent the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from participating in the UNSC meeting through video conferencing.

Welcoming New Delhi’s move, the ambassador stated it’s a progress in India’s position at the UNSC and stated that he has never witnessed such aggression in the last 70 years. He also compared Russia’s war to his country’s invasion against Poland in 1939 during World War II.