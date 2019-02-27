China again urges Pakistan, India to ‘exercise restraint’, seek dialogue

China foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang (Photo source: Reuters)

China called on Pakistan and India on Wednesday to “exercise restraint” and seek dialogue after Islamabad claimed it shot down one Indian warplanes in its airspace over disputed Kashmir.

“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint, take initiatives that are conducive to promoting dialogue, meet halfway and make active efforts for lasting peace and stability in South Asia,” foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.