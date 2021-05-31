  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter in Dantwewada

By: |
May 31, 2021 10:28 AM

The gunfight took place around 6.30 am near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

chattisgarh encounterThe rebel, a native of Bhairamgarh area in the neighbouring Bijapur district, was active as member of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. (Representational image: IE)

A woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 6.30 am near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Related News

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels escaped. Later, the body of a woman Naxal, identified as Vaiko Pekko (24) was recovered from the spot, located around 400 km away from the state capital Raipur, the official said.

The rebel, a native of Bhairamgarh area in the neighbouring Bijapur district, was active as member of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head.

Two country-made firearms, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 2 kg, other Maoist material, medicines and items of daily use were also recovered from the encounter site, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Chhattisgarh Woman Naxal killed in encounter in Dantwewada
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1North accuses US of hostility for S Korean missile decision
2BRICS Foreign Ministers to meet next week; To fight COVID multilaterally, says expert
3India should build an ecosystem of strong supply base, engineering competency: Par Wadhawan, Collins Aerospace