  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh: Woman naxal killed in encounter in Bijapur district

By: |
Published: August 5, 2020 3:06 PM

The skirmish took place around 9:30 am in the forest of Isulnaar village, about 450 kms away from Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was conducting an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Chhattisgarh, woman naxal killed, bijapur district, Isulnaar village, Raipur, Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army, latest news on naxals encounter in chhatisgarhThe team came under fire from naxals in the forest, he said. After firing stopped, security personnel found the body of a woman cadre and a 12 bore gun from the spot, the IGP said. (Representational image: PTI)

A woman naxal was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. Police suspect at least three cadres were injured in the incident.

The skirmish took place around 9:30 am in the forest of Isulnaar village, about 450 kms away from Raipur, when a joint team of security forces was conducting an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Related News

The team came under fire from naxals in the forest, he said. After firing stopped, security personnel found the body of a woman cadre and a 12 bore gun from the spot, the IGP said.

Blood stains at the spot indicated that three-four naxals were injured, he said. The deceased ultra seems to be a member of PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.11 of Maoists, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Chhattisgarh Woman naxal killed in encounter in Bijapur district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-Mexico are working towards a Strategic Partnership, says Manpreet Vohra, India’s envoy to Mexico
2Transformation underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: S Jaishankar
3US looking to ramp up arms sales to India: Report