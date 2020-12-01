Chhattisgarh: Two persons injured as Naxals blow up vehicle with IED

The incident took place near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages around 9 am when the two victims were heading towards Tarrem in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the official told PTI.
The incident took place near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages around 9 am when the two victims were heading towards Tarrem in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the official told PTI. (Representational image: IE)
Two persons were injured after Naxals blew up their vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.
The incident took place near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages around 9 am when the two victims were heading towards Tarrem in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), the official told PTI.