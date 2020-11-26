  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh: Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter

By: |
November 26, 2020 11:37 AM

The cadre, identified as Santosh Podiam, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they said.

Naxal encounter in Chattisgarh, anti-Naxal operation, Janmilitia commander of Maoists, District Reserve Guard, District Force, gunfight at Chattisgarh, Maoist operationA rifle, a bag and some Naxal-related material were also recovered after anti-naxal operation. (Representative Image, IE)

A Naxal, allegedly involved in the recent killings of a police official and a forest personnel, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said. The cadre, identified as Santosh Podiam, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they said.

The gunfight took place at around 5 am in Darbha forest under Kutru police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the District Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. After the exchange of fire stopped, the rebel’s body was recovered from the spot, located about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

Related News

A rifle, a bag and some Naxal-related material were also recovered, he said. Podiam, who was active as a Janmilitia commander of Maoists, was allegedly involved in recent Naxal incidents, including abduction and murder of an assistant sub-inspector in August and killing of a forest ranger in September in south Bastar area, the IG said.

On November 23, three hardcore Naxals were killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Kanker district of Bastar range.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Chhattisgarh Naxal wanted in 2 murder cases killed in encounter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, Nepal share ‘very strong’ relationship: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
2SC asks Centre to apprise it about status of women Army officers regarding permanent commission
3Venezuela is open to the future and we want India to be part of our future: Envoy