Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur district

A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, the police said. The skirmish took place in a forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station limits, a senior police official said.
A joint squad of 229th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police had launched an anti-naxal operation in the interiors of Usoor, about 450 km from state capital Raipur, he said.
When the security forces were cordoning off a forested area, a gun-battle broke out between the two sides on Friday morning. But the rebels soon disappeared into dense forest, the officer said.
During a search, the body of a naxal was discovered alongwith a muzzle-loading gun, he said. The dead man’s identity was yet to be ascertained, he added.
