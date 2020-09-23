  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh: Naxal camp busted in Bijapur district; jawan injured

September 23, 2020 3:30 PM

In the last one month, 10 people, including three policemen, a forest official and six civilians, were killed in separate naxal-related incidents in Bijapur district.

A DRG jawan sustained minor stone pellets injuryA DRG jawan sustained minor stone pellets injury. (Representative image)

A jawan from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured while defusing an IED recovered at a Maoist camp busted by the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

A joint patrolling team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and DRG busted a naxal camp in a forest of Mariwada-Gongla villages under Gangaloor police station area, inspector general of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

On sensing the presence of the patrolling team, ultras managed to escape into the dense forest abandoning their camp, he said.

Maoist uniforms, an improvised explosive device (IED), IED switches, torch, iron pellets, Maoist literature, tents, bags, medicines and materials of daily use were recovered from the camp, the official said.

A DRG jawan sustained minor stone pellets injury, when the IED recovered from the camp exploded while being defused, the IG said, adding that his condition is stable.

The search operation was still underway in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that four villagers had been killed by naxals in Gangloor area and the patrolling team had launched the operation to confirm the information, said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

In the last one month, 10 people, including three policemen, a forest official and six civilians, were killed in separate naxal-related incidents in Bijapur district.

