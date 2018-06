Two jawans of Special Task Force (STF) were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma late last night.

Two jawans of Special Task Force (STF) were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma late last night. The injured jawans were admitted to a hospital to Raipur for treatment. Earlier, on June 1, two jawans of 231 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in Improvised Explosive Device blast in Dantewada.

(More details awaited)