Chhattisgarh encounter: Four BSF jawans killed in clash with Naxals

By: | Updated: April 4, 2019 4:32 PM

"Four BSF troopers were killed and two injured in the incident," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

Chhattisgarh encounter, bsf jawans killed in ecounter with naxals, mahla village, kanker district, anti naxal operations, Lok Sabha elections 2019The skirmish took place around noon in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district when a joint team of BSF’s 114th battalion and the District Force was out on a search operation, police said. (Representational image: IE)

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and two injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh Thursday, police said. The encounter comes a week before polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is held in the state. The skirmish took place around noon in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district when a joint team of BSF’s 114th battalion and the District Force was out on a search operation, police said.

“Four BSF troopers were killed and two injured in the incident,” Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI. The patrolling team had launched the operation from the BSF’s Mahla camp, located around 250 from Raipur, he said. When the security men were advancing through a forest patch, a group of naxals fired at them, leading to a gun battle, he said.

Also read: As insurgents target Kaladan Project, India keeps watch on situation along Myanmar Border 

The deceased were identified as BSF’s assistant sub-inspector Boro, and constables Ramkrishnan, Someshwar and Ishrar Khan, he said. Assistant commandant Gopu Ram and inspector Gopal Ram were injured in the exchange of fire, he said. Soon after being alerted, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

The bodies and the injured personnel were brought to the BSF’s Mahla camp later, he said. Polling in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will be held along with two other seats – Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon -in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh on April 18. Polling for other two phases in the state will be held on April 11 and 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Chhattisgarh encounter: Four BSF jawans killed in clash with Naxals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition