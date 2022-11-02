Centum partners Rafael for indigenous manufacture of electronic warfare systems

Centum Electronics, announced a strategic partnership with Israel-headquartered Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The MoU envisages development and indigenous production of the futuristic light weight Electronic Warfare systems in lower frequency bands and life cycle support of the existing Electronic Warfare systems.

As part of the MoU, both the companies will exclusively collaborate in the field of Electronic Warfare systems for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guards and other government agencies.

The MoU was signed by Nikhil Mallavarapu, Executive Director, Centum Electronics and Oded Fisher, Naval Warfare System, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems at the recently held DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar.

Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Mallavarapu said, “This MoU encompasses knowledge sharing and manufacturing in India, and will help us in our endeavour to build a self-reliant India. In Rafael, we have found a good partner who has a good understanding of the EW segment…and they also bring in a global perspective.”

This MoU will enhance Centum’s indigenous Electronic Warfare system design and manufacturing capabilities through Rafael’s decades of experience in lower frequency band Electronic Warfare systems. This exclusive collaboration is likely to generate significant revenues over the next three to five years.

Oded Fisher, Naval Warfare System, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems added, “ Rafael is committed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and is proud to collaborate with a state of the art company as Centum for the benefit of the Indian Navy.”

Vinod Chippalkatti (President) and Subhash Ahlawat (Director) from Centum Electronics and Shardul Rauthela (Director – Naval Systems) from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were also present at the signing of MoU.

With the Indian Defence sector opening up on account of major policy changes, both Centum and Rafael will leverage their knowledge and skills in the Electronic Warfare domain to capitalise on the opportunities coming up.