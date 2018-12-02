Centre constitutes fund for ex-servicemen, says Defence ministry

By: | Updated: December 2, 2018 1:59 AM

The 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' (AFFDF) has been constituted by the Centre for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

The ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’ (AFFDF) has been constituted by the Centre for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The aim of the campaign is to generate awareness about the fund and encourage people to contribute generously.

“Several cashless payment methods have been setup and made available. You can send your contributions via PayTM number ‘8800462175’ and UPI code: armedforcesflagdayfund@sbi –To contribute using Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking log on to ksb.gov.in/armed-forces-flag-day-fund.html, ksb.gov.in/armed-forces-flag-day-fund.htm,” the statement said.

There are more than 30 lakh ex-servicemen and around 60,000 ex-servicemen are added every year due to early superannuation.
Contributions received from prospective donors of AFFDF are utilised to provide basis sustenance needs of the ESM community through a medium of welfare schemes.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as Armed Forces Flag Day throughout India to honour the martyrs as well as men and women in uniform, who valiantly fight on our borders to safeguard the country’s honour.

