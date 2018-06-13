​​​
  3. Ceasefire violation: 4 BSF personnel martyred along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

Four BSF personnel were killed and four others were injured as Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 6:14 AM
4 BSF personnel died, 4 others injured along IB in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least four BSF personnel were killed and four others were injured as Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The incident took place at Samba’s Chambliyal sector.

Further details awaited.

