LIVE: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s funeral today, India mourns her soldiers

Officers carry the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat during a wreath laying ceremony in New Delhi. PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the family members of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash victims were present at the Palam airbase to pay their last respects. (Agency Photos)

The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder and 10 others will be performed today, two days after the horrifying crash in Tamil Nadu’s Kateri region. The mortal remains of CDS Rawat and others were flown in from Wellington to Delhi’s Palam airbase on Thursday evening. In a sombre ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led last respects to the soldiers killed in the IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter crash.

Stay with Financial Express Online we bring you the latest from the final journey of India’s bravehearts: