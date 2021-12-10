LIVE: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s funeral today, India mourns her soldiers

The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder and 10 others will be performed today, two days after the horrifying crash in Tamil Nadu’s Kateri region. The mortal remains of CDS Rawat and others were flown in from Wellington to Delhi’s Palam airbase on Thursday evening. In a sombre ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led last respects to the soldiers killed in the IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter crash.
Highlights
The tri-services team investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others is focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force was recovered from the crash site on Thursday. While the CVR will provide details about the communication between the pilots and the air traffic control, the FDR will provide information like altitude, speed and other technical data of the chopper. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington, official sources said. The chopper crashed at around 12:22 pm, they said, adding it was to land at Wellington at around 12:15 pm. "All angles including possible human error will be investigated," a senior military offcial said. - PTI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday paid homage to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash a day earlier, and said he shared a "deep concern for human rights". Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who had a vast experience across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles, was among the 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a hilly area in apparently foggy conditions near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state officials earlier said. On Thursday, the NHRC paid tributes to the 63-year-old, who had served as an Army chief, before assuming the mantle of the new post of CDS. - PTI
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Indian officials said. They said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday, they said. "The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official. Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country. The officials said the Bhutanese prime minister, foreign minister and senior officers of the country's armed forces attended a ceremony to pay tributes to Gen Rawat and others. The ceremony to offer a thousand butter lamps as per Bhutanese tradition was attended by the Indian Ambassador, Indian officials of project DANTAK and IMTRAT (Indian Military Training Team) and representatives of the Indian community. Under project DANTAK, India has addressed Bhutan's infrastructure requirements. PTI
The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.
From Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to NSA Ajit Doval, dignitaries are reaching Delhi Cantt to pay their last respects to Brig Lidder.