Captain Shiva Chouhan becomes first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen

Captain Shiva Chouhan has become the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after a month of arduous training at Siachen Battle School alongwith other personnel.

Capt Shiva Chouhan from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer. She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, 2023 after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months.

At a young service of one year, Captain Shiva successfully led the Sura Soi Cycling Expedition from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial conducted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2022 covering a distance of 508 kms. The officer then took up the challenge of leading the men of Sura Soi Engineer Regiment at the world’s highest battlefield and based on her performance was selected to undergo training at the Siachen Battle School.

The officer was put through rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School where she trained alongside the officers and men of Indian Army. The training included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills.

Image Courtesy: Indian Army

She has done her schooling from Udaipur and holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. Since her childhood, she was motivated to join Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at OTA, Chennai and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

She lost her father at a young age of 11 years and her mother who is a housewife took care of her studies.