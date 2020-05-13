CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: Home Ministry

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says MHA.

Self-reliant India Mission: The Home Ministry today said that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1, news agency PTI reported. The news comes a day after PM Narendra Modi called for the making of a “self-reliant India” in a televised address. PM Modi had said that lesson from the current state of the world is that becoming self-reliant is the only path before India.

“The state of the world today teaches us that a (AtmaNirbhar Bharat) “Self-reliant India” is the only path. It is said in our scriptures – EshahPanthahThat is – self-sufficient India,” PM Modi said while announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the country.

(More details awaited)