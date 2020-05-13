CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: Home Ministry

Self-reliant India Mission: The Home Ministry today said that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1
Self-reliant India Mission: The Home Ministry today said that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1, news agency PTI reported. The news comes a day after PM Narendra Modi called for the making of a “self-reliant India” in a televised address. PM Modi had said that lesson from the current state of the world is that becoming self-reliant is the only path before India.
“The state of the world today teaches us that a (AtmaNirbhar Bharat) “Self-reliant India” is the only path. It is said in our scriptures – EshahPanthahThat is – self-sufficient India,” PM Modi said while announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the country.
(More details awaited)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.