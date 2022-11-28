Canada rolls out Indo-Pacific strategy, keen to expand presence in region

To boost military and cyber security Canada has launched its Indo-Pacific strategy which outlines a comprehensive roadmap to deepen its presence in the region over the next decade.

Canada has plans to increase its contribution to regional peace and security and has announced an initial investment of almost Canadian$ 2.3 billion over the next five years under its Indo-Pacific strategy.

On Monday the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi said that the Indo-Pacific strategy will strengthen close ties between its people and will support sustainable development throughout the region and will also consolidate economic growth and resilience.

The detailed 26-page document states that in an effort to protect its intellectual property and prevent Chinese state owned enterprises from picking up critical mineral supplies, Canada is set to tighten its foreign investment rules.

On Sunday (November 27, 2022) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly launched the Indo-Pacific strategy.

“Every issue that matters to Canadians—national security, economic prosperity, respect for international law and human rights, democratic values, public health, protecting our environment—will be shaped by the relationships that Canada, along with its partners, have with countries throughout the Indo-Pacific. Decisions made in the region will impact Canadians for generations, and it is critical that Canada be at the table.”

While defending the values of the country, an official statement from the High Commission in New Delhi said that the central tenet of the Indo-Pacific Strategy is acting in Canada’s national interests. And this strategy positions Canada as a reliable partner to the region, in the present and into the future.

In the midst of a generational global shift this whole-of-strategy puts forward the Canada works with its partners and allies towards shaping the future of the region.

To promote its regional peace and security interests, the government of that country is set to invest C$ 720 million and this includes among other issues – to strengthen Canada’s naval presence in the region and its armed forces’ participation in regional military exercises C$492.9 million will be invested; and to build cyber security capabilities of selected regional partners another C$ 47.3 million to launch a new interdepartmental initiative.

For an open, rules-based trade and to support its economic prosperity, Canada has plans to invest C$240.6 million. To expand Canada’s business and investment networks in the region the government of Canada will invest C$24.1 which will be used to create the Canadian Southeast Asia Trade Gateway.

To increase and diversify agriculture and agri-food exports in the region another C$31.8 million to set up its first agricultural office in the region; and also another C$ 13.5 million for expanding natural resource linkages with its partners in the Indo-Pacific in areas like trade, science, technology and innovation and investment.