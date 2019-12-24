Cabinet approves setting up Chief of Defence Staff’s post, to bring synergy between the three services

The CDS will be the single point person between the armed forces and the government and will be four stars as the rest of the chiefs.

The government has given its approval for setting up the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence and will function as its Secretary.

The name of the CDS has yet to be announced but the charter and the role is ready.

What is known so far is that the focus of the CDS functioning is on efficient procurement of the military platforms for all the three forces as well to ensure better utilisation of the funds allocated to the armed forces.

He will be the single point person between the armed forces and the government and will be four stars as the rest of the chiefs.

According to sources, the tri-service operations including the new Commands including Cyber, Space and Special Forces will all come under his purview.

In short, the idea behind having a CDS is to have more synergy in the functioning of the three services — the Air Force, Navy and the Army.

Quick Guide to CDS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the post of CDS in his Independence Day Speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

According to military experts, the CDS will focus on using funds and building synergy.

He will be the first among equals among the three service chiefs.

The CDS will be a single-point advisor to the government on all military issues.

Though officially the name is expected to be announced soon, most likely it will be the present Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is likely to be the first CDS.

There will be separate chiefs for the Army, Navy and the Air Force, who will be four-star and will be reporting to the CDS a four-star officer.

As a CDS he will lead future theatre commands as well as integrate logistics and planning.

When did it all start?

Soon after the Kargil Conflict, the then government had set up a 21 member, high-level Committee to not only reviews the security systems but to also study the future scenarios and how to close the existing gaps in the security system.

In 2001, a Group of Ministers (GoM) was set up by the government to suggest reforms in an effort to improve the security of the country and the committee had suggested the creation of CDS.

Again, in 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force suggested permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) position to be created.