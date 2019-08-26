C-17 Globemaster III: Indian Air Force gets its 11th premier transport aircraft

The C-17 Globemaster III is a premier transport aircraft which can be used by for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.

Indian Air Force received the 11th C-17 Globemaster III on Monday, which will enhance its capability to meet current and future strategic airlift requirements. The C-17 Globemaster III is a premier transport aircraft which can be used by for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions. The aircraft is huge, sturdy and long-haul aircraft. And large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid can be carried onboard across long distances. It’s an all weather aircraft and can operate in any terrain.

For the IAF the C-17 has been playing a very critical role in and has enhanced strategic and combat airlift capability of the service. These aircraft have carried out a wide range of operations in military missions, and provided peacekeeping support. Since induction to the Sky Lords squadron in 2013, the aircraft has been used in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in India and internationally.

The US based aerospace Boeing Company has been maintaining IAF’s C-17 fleet through techno-logistics support. The fleet has maintained high rate of serviceability and the company has also trained aircrew that operate the platform.

With the delivery of the 11th aircraft, there are 275 operable Boeing-built C-17s around the world. For the Company India ihas the largest fleet of the C-17 Globemaster III outside the United States

The US Company has a strong supply chain with around 160 partners in India. It also has a joint venture with Indian companies to build fuselages for Apache helicopters which are going to be inducted in the service next month. According to Boeing Company the annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion, and it is currently employing 3000 people locally. Around 7000 people work with its supply chain partners.