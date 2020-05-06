Big success for Indian army! Most wanted Hizb terrorist Riayz Naikoo killed after heavy fire exchange

Heavy firing exchanges had been going on since last evening and the trapped Naikoo was finally neutralized. (Representational image: IE)

The most wanted and terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahidin’s Riyaz Naikoo has finally been killed on Wednesday afternoon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He had been trapped the Beighpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district since Tuesday evening. The Beighpora encounter is the third operation which was launched after receiving specific inputs.

Heavy firing exchanges had been going on since last evening and the trapped Naikoo was finally neutralized. This is being seen as a major success for the armed forces in anti-militancy operation in the Valley.

When did the Operation start?

A joint Operation by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was launched immediately on receiving reports that the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander had come to visit his home in Beighpora village.

Besides the Beighpora village, even the adjoining Gulzarpora village had been put under the cordon and search operation. This was to ensure that he did not escape once trapped.

Who is Riyaz Naikoo?

Soon after the killing of the poster boy and the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Burhan Wani in 2016 in Anantnag district, Riyaz Naikoo took over.

He carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head and was marked as a topmost terrorist in the Ministry of Home Affairs most wanted list last year.

His name also figured in a hit list prepared which was prepared by the security forces in 2018.

He was a mathematics teacher before he turned into a militant at the age of 33.

He was known to have an interest in painting roses.

According to sources Naikoo is credited for holding the Hizbul together when Zakir Musa broke away from the ranks in order to form his own group.

In 2017, sources say that Musa had spilt from Hizbul and created his own group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. This group had claimed itself to be the Indian affiliate of the Al-Qaeda.

Musa was finally killed by the Indian security forces in an encounter in Dadsara area in Tral Tehsil on May 23, 2019.

Update

Three terrorists have been killed today in simultaneous three operations in Kashmir. In Awantipora, South Kashmir the top Hizbul Commander Naikoo is killed and identification drive is on.

The other operation is in Shershali Khrew in Pulwama where two other terrorists are killed. Another operation is going on in Tral.