BSF smashes Pakistani bunkers; watch video here

The response by the Indian side came a day after intense shelling and firing by Pakistan left five people including a BSF jawan dead.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday busted a bunker across the international boundary. The assault by BSF took place on the western borders, ANI reported. The response by the Indian side came a day after intense shelling and firing by Pakistan left five people including a BSF jawan dead.

However, on Saturday, the BSF had said the situation on the International Border (IB) in Jammu region remained by and large peaceful but schools in the affected areas were closed as a precautionary measure for the second day.

The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side had recently resulted in killing of four civilians and a BSF jawan, while 12 others were injured. A PTI report said that Pakistan Rangers rained mortar shells on villages and border outposts in one of the worst ceasefire violations on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 15, the firing started from across the border when the BSF foiled two infiltration bids in Samba sector, resulting in the death of a jawan manning a forward post. A day earlier, a group of five suspected terrorists were noticed moving in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, prompting a massive search operation.

