BSF seeks anti-drone guns to upgrade its posts in Jammu & Kashmir

The Border Security Force (BSF) is planning to upgrade its forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir to deal with the growing drone related incidents from across the border – Pakistan.

It has plans to procure anti-drone guns which should be lightweight and be easy for one hand/two hand operation. These anti-drone guns will be part of BSF’s plans to upgrade its 112 forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan has been pushing arms and narcotics across the border in that region.

BSF requirement

According to the specifications laid down by BSF, the weight of the system should not be more than 10 kg for 2 kms range and six kgs for one km.

The system should be capable of cutting-off communication between the target Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and the remote controller by jamming data links. And it should have the ability to jam the all-operating GNSS/standard remote-control Frequency of the UAS.

This anti-drone gun should be Hand Held/Back Pack combination; mountable on tripod; feasibility for Hand Hold/Back Pack; operate in day and night environment; and be easily transportable.

The system that BSF is looking for should be capable of neutralizing the helicopters, fixed wing UAVs, Radio Controlled UAVs, UAS and others in different categories in specified range of Radio Frequency spectrum.

Also, the system should have an intuitive control panel user interface which can select and also engage in jamming frequencies for target defeat. Should also have a compact design, featuring a control panel user interface. And allow the operators to select and engage Radio frequency disruption frequency modes which would trigger jamming operation.

And in the second phase of its upgrading process, and to deal with electricity problems in these posts, the BSF has plans for complete solarisation so that it is easy for the force deployed at this region to face any problem.