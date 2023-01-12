scorecardresearch
BSF organises Bharat Darshan tours for Kashmiri students as part of Civil Action Programme

As part of its efforts to engage with border community and youth, BSF Kashmir has so far sent 1100 youth from remote areas of Kashmir Valley to various parts of the country through several Bharat Darshan Tours.

Written by Express Defence
BSF plans to organise 5 Bharat Darshan Tours in which total 105 students from the Kashmir Valley region will be sent on tour. (Image: BSF)

The Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier, as part of Civic Action Programme , sent a contingent of 29 Kashmiri students of different schoolsand one teacher from Kashmir Valley for educational-cum-motivational Bharat Darshan Tour to Mumbai by Air.

Image Courtesy: BSF

During the 7-day tour, this group will visit all the major tourist attraction in and around Mumbai, like the Gateway of India, Nehru Science Centre, Marine Drive, Jahangir Art Gallery, Haji Ali Dargah, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre etc spreading the message of love and peace from the valley. During the tour, the groups are provided with free lodging, boarding, clothing and transportation.

BSF plans to organise 5 Bharat Darshan Tours in which total 105 students from the Kashmir Valley region will be sent on tour. The aim of these tours is to acquaint the youth with various cultures, customs and ethos across the country. These tours are expected tohelp in motivating the youth to develop a broader perspective, improve their understanding and knowledge through observation and make them aware about the academic and professional opportunities available in other parts of the country.

As part of its efforts to engage with border community and youth, BSF Kashmir has so far sent 1100 youth from remote areas of Kashmir Valley to various parts of the country through several Bharat Darshan Tours.

Image Courtesy: BSF

Ashok Yadav, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Kashmir Frontier flagged-off the contingent from Frontier Headquarter BSF, Humhama, Srinagar.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 04:54:17 pm