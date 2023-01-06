BSF Meghalaya seized drugs and liquor worth over Rs 82 lakh from International border last year – Details inside

Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya foiled numerous smuggling attempts and seized huge quantities of various contraband items, cattle, arms, ammunition, drugs and narcotics at the International border in 2022. According to the BSF, drugs worth over Rs 69 lakh and liquor worth Rs 12.5 lakh were seized from the border last year. “BSF Meghalaya is promoting the sense of security among the border population through its dedicated duty and various initiatives undertaken to uplift the border population and providing helping hand to them at the time of exigencies,” an official year-ender release read.

Also Read ICG reviews the Offshore maritime security installation in the country

While conducting various operations, 132 miscreants were apprehended by BSF Meghalaya which includes 41 Bangladeshis, 61 Indian nationals and 30 Rohingyas who were found involved in one or other trans-border crime. Apart from the seizures/apprehensions, BSF conducted various meetings with Bangladesh border guarding force to keep the relation cordial and to resolve many border issues affecting lives of local population. The border guarding forces of both the countries also played friendly games “to enhance the esprit de corps”.

Seizure/Apprehension Data for 2022

According to the official data, as many as 11,435 Yaba tablets, a Schedule II drug, were seized on the border. The total cost of the seized drug was nearly Rs 52 lakh. Similarly, over 7,500 Phensedyl bottles worth over Rs 15 lakh and 31 kg ganja worth more than Rs 2.6 lakh were seized by the authorities. Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 87,500 face value were also seized from the border by the BSF.

Also Read India’s top military projects to look out for in 2023

Celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

In order to indulge the border population, BSF Meghalaya put in successful efforts in celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the school children and others. “BSF Meghalaya observed ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ and ‘75th year of independence’ enthusiastically by carrying out Motorcycle and cycle rallies propagating the message of unity throughout its journey and motivated youths to join forces,” the release further stated.