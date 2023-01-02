BSF Jammu celebrates 43 Raising Day, underlines its achievements in 2023

Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu frontier celebrated its 43 Raising Day on Sunday at BSF Paloura camp, Jammu, with fervour and ardour. The Jammu frontier was raised on January 1, 1981 after the bifurcation of the erstwhile North Western Frontier.

On the occasion, congratulating officers and Jawans, IG BSF Jammu D K Boora said that BSF Jammu is manning about 192 km of International Border with Pakistan and deployed on Line of Control along with Indian Army in Naushera/ Rajouri and Poonch sector and added that BSF in Jammu region has assured safety and security with all possible assistance to border population.

Despite deployment in hostile and sensitive areas, BSF has always stood up to the challenges with aplomb. BSF Jammu has performed exceptionally with strict vigil and made remarkable achievements in the Year 2022, he said.

With constant surveillance on the International Border (IB), there has been continued peace on the Jammu IB. BSF Jammu has carried out anti-tunnel drives along the International Border. The BSF troops had detected one tunnel on the International Border in May 2022, making a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by perpetrators from Pakistan.

The BSF apprehended three intruders and neutralised six smugglers hailing from Pakistan, who tried to violate the IB with the intention to smuggle the consignment of narcotics and weapons from across the border into the Indian territory.

Boora added that BSF is fully prepared and has augmented its resources to rise up to the challenges in 2023.

The BSF Jammu seized huge arms and ammunition during the year of 2022. Apart from this, the BSF troops also seized about 49.400 kg of narcotics on the International Border in 2022..

Adding another feather in the cap, the BSF Jammu bagged the Maharana Pratap Trophy for the best border management system for the year 2022. The BSF Jammu frontier also won the DG’s Banner for best operational battalion for the year 2022.

The BSF Jammu frontier has also been in the forefront in assisting border population through various initiatives.

BSF frontier has assisted the border population in Jammu areas. They have developed cordial relationships with villagers and locals. In a bid to nourish the bonding between the security forces and local residents, BSF organised three ‘Bharat Darshan Tours’ to inculcate the sense of patriotism among the students of the border areas.

BSF Jammu has encouraged sports events to enhance the professionalism among people. They participated in different sporting games and performed well.

BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) activities for the welfare of wives of BSF jawans and other ranks were carried out throughout the year. Lectures on socio economic issues and health related topics on females and children were delivered by eminent experts.

BSF Jammu frontier runs many vocational training programmes for the welfare of Jawans wives to enable them to earn an alternative livelihood like cake making, candle making and chocolate making etc.

In 2022, many personnel of Jammu frontier were awarded medals like Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)-01, Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak – 955, Utkrisht Seva Padak- 234 Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak-144 Director General commendation Role-386, Addl Director General commendation Role-12.