BSF goes tech savvy: Besides using technology to stop illegal infiltration it is making the force IP enabled too

The system multiplies human surveillance by sensors surveillance and ensures that any attempt of infiltration does not go without detection.

On the eve of its raising day (Dec 1), the Border Security Force is country’s first border force which completed 53 years in service is using technology solution to close the gaps in the International Border (IB) to control infiltration covering 2026 Km on various places.

The BSF is installing a combination of surveillance devices, data backbone, Communication Network and Command Control Centre (CIBMS) on the IB as there are stretches where physical fencing is not possible to control illegal infiltration. Also, it has initiated the process of digitalisation and further improvisation to make the BSF an IP enabled system.

At an annual press conference on Friday, DGP Rajni Kant Mishra said that while the CIBMS has been successful in detecting infiltrators in Kashmir sector, the plan to introduce the system in Assam in December has been rescheduled.

“Two such Pilot Projects (approx. 5.5 Km) have been completed in Jammu and Kashmir. The projects are being analysed and based on experience, similar projects at other locations shall be planned and executed,” Mishra added.

According to him “One project covering a distance of 60 Km over River Brahmaputra in Dhubri district is also being executed by BSF and is expected to complete by year end.”

“This up-gradation of Communication system has opened floodgates for large scale integration and application deployed for making Communication system versatile and integrated with other technical systems used in operations. This upgradation is taking place at a time when CIBMS is being rolled out and it will prove very crucial in the modernization of entire set up operation in the Force,” he added.

About the illegal infiltration from Bangladesh side, he said that at the BSF keeps apprehending illegal migrants and hands them over to Border Guards Bangladesh. In the last one year 54 Rohingyas were apprehended while entering India and 176 were caught exiting the country.

According to him In the Eastern sector, a two-and-a-half Km area of international border in West Bengal has been declared as crime free.

Earlier this year, South Bengal Frontier of BSF opposite south west Region of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) declared first ‘Crime Free Zone’ in a stretch of 8.3 Kms on Indo-BD Border. This patch was vulnerable in terms of smuggling and other trans-border crimes.

The stretch covers Gunarmath and Kalyani border (BOPs) in India and Putkhali and Daulatpur (BOPs) in Bangladesh across the border. After in-depth study of crime pattern and demography of the area, human and technical resources were reinforced and re-deployed strategically. Since, declaration of Crime Free Zone, no trans-border crime has occurred in this stretch. Work is under way to establish one such crime free zone in every Frontier of the Eastern Theatre.