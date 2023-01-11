BSF forces foil recent smuggling attempt in J&K- A look at their achievements in 2022

The Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier, are a key element in India’s security set up. The troops were able to foil attempt to smuggle contrabands near Wan Village, Tarn Taran. The officials on border patrol duty on January 9-10 sensed the presence of smugglers ahead of border fence and fired towards them but the smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of dense fog.



Further, during initial search of the area, troops recovered 5 bottles (wrapped in socks) filled with narcotics suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt – 2.5 Kg).

Apart from manning the manning LoC in Kashmir Valley, BSF is also deployed for ensuring VA/VP duty, safety/security of people. Despite numerous challenges, like inclement weather, constrained living conditions, infiltration, dangers of BAT action, sniping, IED threats, valiant BSF Jawans are standing undauntedly to secure the LoC & hinterland.

If we take a quick look at their achievements across 2022 – based upon BSF Intelligence enabled a number of joint Ops, successfully launched in synergy with sister agencies. These resulted in neutralisation of 20 terrorists (10 Local & 10 Foreign Terrorist), apprehension of 2 confirmed terrorists and suspected person and recovery of large quantity of war like stores including AK series Rifle, more than 2500 live Rounds along with 2 kgs of explosives,4 IEDs and around 11 kg Narcotics.

In addition, more than, 6200 persons are directly benefited from BSF’s skill development programs and civil action undertaken for the well being of border population. These include programs including free medical camps, blood donation camps, evacuation (Airlifted) of civilians patients from snow-bound areas, sports & cultural activities, Pre-recruitment training of youth from border (LoC) villages.

Apart from the above, 14 Adhoc BSF Bns contributed during Amarnath Yatra – 2022 to establish a tight security grid ensuring protection of pilgrims. On July 8 2022 during the ill-fated flash flood which caused wide spread destruction, BSF troops alongwith medical teams worked in close co-ordination with Civil Administration, to carry out Search & Rescue Ops.



On August 16, troops of BSF Adhoc Bns, deployed between Pahalgam and Chandanwari, launched rescue operation when a team of ITBP personnel met with an accident during withdrawal of troops of ITBP. 11 BSF personnel were recommended for award of Jeevan Raksha Padak in recognition of their prompt, dedicated, compassionate and intelligent handling of the situation.

BSF also celebrated “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav” under campaign Har Ghar Tiranga in 2022 and organised Tiranga Motorcycle Rally, Walkathon/ Run. 765 young, energetic recruits Passed Out after completing tough basic training at STC BSF, Kashmir which was reflected through mesmerizing Passing Out Parades. During the Rozgar Mela-2022 at Kashmir Frontier More than 700 candidates were handed over the appointment letters by MoS (Finance) Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad in Kashmir region.

Many other initiatives were taken to improve the basic infrastructure at grass root level to provide maximum facilities to Jawan under Kashmir Frontier.