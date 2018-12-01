BSF develops special bunker with periscope to deal with sniper attacks

The new bunker will protect the personnel from sniper attack from the other side. (PTI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has developed a special bulletproof bunker that allows the personnel to keep vigil at the border area through a periscope. This will also protect the personnel from sniper attack from the other side.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Pakistani snipers would earlier target security forces through a small hole kept open in the wall of sandbags to fire a gun and to look out. However, now periscope will be fixed in place of a hole and the bunker would be packed from all the sides thereby reducing the chances of casualties in sniper attacks.

Speaking on the newly-developed bunker, BSF Director General RK Mishra said that the security personnel were very concerned about sniper attacks. “To deal with it, we have developed a bullet-proof bunker from where personnel can keep watch and retaliate to attacks without the threat of being hit by a sniper,” Mishra told IE.

He further said that the bunker was being used as a pilot. “We are soon going to replicate it on all borders,” the Director-General said.

The report said that the bunker will be fitted with normal and thermal imaging cameras to ensure an uninterrupted surveillance at the border. IE citing a senior BSF officer reports that the bunker is made of thick armour and bullet-proof glass, and can be practically lifted and placed anywhere.