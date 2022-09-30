BRO does it again! World’s longest bi-lane tunnel Sela is set to be completed soon

The progress of works at Sela Tunnel, one of the most important and strategic projects being constructed in Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 687.12 crore is going on well.

This is one of the important tunnel projects in Arunachal Pradesh and on completion will be the longest bi-lane tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

On Friday (Sept 30, 2022) Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry inspected the tunnel construction work where Mechanical & Lining and Electric work are going on in full swing.

Financial Express Online had reported last year in January the blast was carried out and this was followed by a virtual blast carried out from New Delhi by Defence minister Rajnath Singh last October.

On this same road the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has already completed excavation activity of the 500 m long Nechiphu tunnel. This tunnel is cutting through foggiest stretches there and this project which is on the verge of completion is being constructed at a cost of Rs 88.78 crore.

During his visit DGBR was briefed by Chief Engineer Project Vartak on the activities and challenges being faced during the construction of this huge Sela Tunnel as well as other tunnels. Later, he also addressed the personnel of BRO and expressed his appreciation of their hard work and also their contribution towards fast tracking construction of critical infrastructure in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. This will help in strengthening the country’s defence preparedness and will also help to boost socio-economic development of the region.

Despite the global lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, the BRO has managed to complete critical tunnel projects in the Himalayas. In the past so far it has completed four tunnels and presently work is under progress on eight tunnels and 12 are under planning.