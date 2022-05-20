BRO does it again! Know more about Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Final “break through blast” was conducted successfully by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), marking the completion of excavation work of the Nechiphu Tunnel. This tunnel is located in Arunachal Pradesh and the “break through blast” was done remotely by Director General of BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Friday.

More about the Nechiphu Tunnel

Located on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in West Kameng District, it is at an altitude of 5,700 feet, and is 500-metre-long, unique “D-shaped, Single Tube Double Lane Tunnel ”.

According to an official statement issued by BRO, the foundation stone of the project was laid by defence minister Rajnath Singh on October 12, 2020. This tunnel, equipped with modern lighting and safety facilities, is expected to accommodate two-way traffic.

There will be state-of-the-art electro-mechanical systems as well as fire fighting devices. Also, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) controlled monitoring systems and auto illumination systems.

For safer pedestrian movement, it is expected to accommodate raised footpaths on both sides with ducts for utility lines to strengthen the civic amenities infrastructure and also power cables, optical fibre cables.

Why was this tunnel conceived?

To bypass the extreme foggy conditions around theNechiphu Pass, this tunnel was planned. Due to the fogginess, military convoys and general traffic found it hard to move.

Project Vartak

Excavation work on another strategic tunnel under Project Vartak has been completed — the Twin Tube (1,555 meter and 980 meter) “Sela Tunnel Project” on the same road.

And today’s blast marks the cumulative excavation of more than 4,500 meters, achieved in less than two years.

Once the tunnel becomes operational, the Nechiphu Tunnel and Sela Tunnel will prove all weather safe and strategic connectivity on the BCT Road. And will also help in reducing the carbon foot-print in the eco-sensitive area in the region.

Tunnel Construction

The construction which is going on is accomplished by cutting through highly fractured and fragile rock strata.

In accordance with the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), the challenges are being met through 3D monitoring and application of the desired tunnel support systems.

In the last two years the BRO has successfully executed infrastructural marvels in the most challenging areas of the country.

Tunnelling in a big way has been completed at High Altitude and Mountainous tunnels — Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Atal Tunnel, the Chamba Tunnel in Uttarakhand, all have already been dedicated to the nation.

Now the BRO is constructing small tunnels with the help of the manpower resources integral to the organisation.