BRO defeats geographic challenges! Constructs 44 bridges in border areas; To help in moving troops, heavy artillery

To facilitate military & civil transport in the western, northern and north-east areas, on Monday, (Oct 12, 2020) 44 strategically important bridges constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories were inaugurated by the defence minister Rajnath Singh. The bridges which were inaugurated via video-conferencing will be helping a large number of the Indian armed forces in their movement in areas where there was a lack of connectivity and transport earlier throughout the year. And today’s inauguration assumes importance as India has been very clear that it will not stop the development of infrastructure on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and today the military commanders of both sides have started the 7th round of talks. “The inauguration of these 44 bridges is a message to Beijing and the troops of the PLA,” said a former officer.

As reported earlier, the BRO had continued working during the global lockdown due to COVID-19, following strict protocols in place, in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The focus was on ensuring that due to snow clearance, no project gets delayed.

Out of the 44 bridges that were inaugurated today, there are 10 are in Jammu and Kashmir, seven in Ladakh, four each in Punjab and Sikkim, eight each in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Himachal Pradesh.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially inaugurated the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, which is considered to be the longest tunnel in the world and is at an elevation above almost 10,000 feet. This new tunnel has made it easier for the movement of not only the troops by also heavily armoured vehicles, as well as other heavy artillery. Despite the ongoing tensions between India and China, the work on the border roads in Ladakh region is going on and the BRO is ensuring that there is no delay in any of the projects undertaken.

According to senior officials of BRO, the renovation work which is in progress on the Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DS-DBO) road — one of the most critical connections for the north-eastern Ladakh — is expected to be completed by this month-end.