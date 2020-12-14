British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday

"As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka on December 17," the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will hold talks here on Tuesday to expand cooperation in a range of sectors like trade, defence, education and health. The Ministry of External Affairs said Raab is paying an official visit to India from December 14-17.

It said the talks between Raab and Jaishankar on Tuesday will cover bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-COVID, post-Brexit context,” the MEA said in a statement.

The British foreign secretary will also have official meetings with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

