  • MORE MARKET STATS

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday

By: |
December 14, 2020 6:12 PM

"Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-COVID, post-Brexit context," the MEA said in a statement.

"As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka on December 17," the MEA said."As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka on December 17," the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will hold talks here on Tuesday to expand cooperation in a range of sectors like trade, defence, education and health. The Ministry of External Affairs said Raab is paying an official visit to India from December 14-17.

It said the talks between Raab and Jaishankar on Tuesday will cover bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Related News

“Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-COVID, post-Brexit context,” the MEA said in a statement.

The British foreign secretary will also have official meetings with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka on December 17,” the MEA said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian soldiers pushed back Chinese PLA with `utmost bravery’, says Rajnath Singh
2British PM Johnson to arrive next month; Defence, other sectors key focus of Foreign Secretary Raab’s visit
3India to tap ‘Lithium Triangle’ for Lithium-ION batteries onboard Indian Navy subs