BREAKING: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF team in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. However, there was no immediate information about any injury to anyone in the attack, officials said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place.
The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
