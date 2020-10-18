India successfully test fires BrahMos, the country’s prime strike missile from Navy’s stealth destroyer

The ship which has enhanced the capability of carrying a total of 16 BRAHMOS missiles in two 8-cell vertical launch systems can also carry other sophisticated sensors and weapons. (File Photo)

On Sunday morning, the indigenous BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The test was carried out from aboard from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Defence, after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres, the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy during the tests.

“As ‘prime strike weapon’ the BrahMos will now ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges. This will make the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy,” said Dr Sudhir K Mishra, DG, BrahMos, DRDO and CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace.

For the successful launch, the defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated BrahMos, the Indian Navy and DRDO.

More about INS Chennai

The 7,500-ton INS Chennai warship has new design concepts for improved survivability, stealth, sea-keeping and manoeuvrability and was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 2016 on November 21.

The ship which has enhanced the capability of carrying a total of 16 BRAHMOS missiles in two 8-cell vertical launch systems can also carry other sophisticated sensors and weapons.

More about BrahMos

According to defence officials, the missile with its impeccable accuracy and very low-cruise altitude of 10 meters at terminal phase has turned the warship one of the deadliest platforms of Indian naval fleet.

Jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia, this missile has a top speed of Mach 2.8 and is the most versatile missile in the navy’s arsenal. It has been in service with the Indian Navy since 2005.

It is considered to be one of the deadliest and state of the art precision attack weapon, which has been deployed along India’s frontier land and maritime border positions. With the BrahMos missile deployed, the Indian Armed forces are prepared for the multi-battle environment – land, sea and air. And have sent a signal in the region that they are prepared for counter any adversary.