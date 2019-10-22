BrahMos successfully test-fired on 2 consecutive days by IAF! Missile system achieves “bull’s eye accuracy”

Today’s launch was carried out in combat mode in the morning at 9:30 AM at Trek Islands in Car Nicobar Islands. (File photo)

BrahMos test-fired successfully! In a huge boost for India’s defence preparedness, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted two consecutive successful tests of the formidable BrahMos missile. The back-to-back tests on October 21 and October 22 prove the pinpoint accuracy of the BrahMos missile system, defence sources told Financial Express Online. Today’s launch was carried out in combat mode in the morning at 9:30 AM at Trek Islands in Car Nicobar Islands. According to IAF the twin successful launches were carried out by Indian Air Force’s user unit in operational configuration. The aim of the two tests was to assess the mission readiness and swift deployment capability of the surface-to-surface BrahMos cruise missile over the long-distance range of 300 kilometres.

#WATCH Two BrahMos Surface to Surface Missiles were fired by Indian Air Force at Trak Island in Andaman Nicobar group of islands on 21 & 22 Oct. The twin firings have been carried out as a part of the routine operational training. pic.twitter.com/KZeb2RNPCq — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

The first test was done on October 21 at around 2:00 PM. According to IAF, the land-attack BrahMos missile in a practice configuration “flawlessly” followed the expected flight trajectory. The missile flew for almost its full range of 300 kms and hit the pre-set target with “bull’s eye accuracy”. Sources told Financial Express Online that this is the second time that two missiles have been launched on two separate days in the consecutive pattern have hit the targets with pinpoint accuracy. In 2017, the Indian Army fired missiles on May 2 and May 3 achieving accuracy. The second missile actually went through the crater created by the first missile.

The IAF has operationalised its land-based, mobile BrahMos missile system since 2014. It is now inching closer to deploying the lethal weapons system on its frontline fighter jet, the Sukhoi 30 MKI. The missile has already been integrated on the Su-30 MKI and is currently undergoing trials. In 2017 and 2019, the BrahMos missile was successfully test-fired from the Sukhoi-30 MKI hitting sea and land targets. According to BrahMos Aerospace MD Sudhir Mishra, the weapons system is the heaviest missile in the world to be integrated on a frontline fighter jet of a country.

BrahMos is the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile and has been jointly developed by Russia and India. An extended 450 kilometres range BrahMos missile has also been test fired successfully and an 800-km version is currently under development.